$780.90 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report sales of $780.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.70 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

