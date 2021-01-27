$763.40 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $763.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $750.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

