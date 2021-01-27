7,540 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 50,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.