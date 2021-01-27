7,474 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,687,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

WING traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

