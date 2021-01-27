6,800 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

