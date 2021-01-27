66,003 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 3.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,476,000.

XMMO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,376. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

