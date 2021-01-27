62,490 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 66,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

