6,135 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 869,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,396,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in CVS Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

