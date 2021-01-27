$601.97 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $601.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.46 million and the lowest is $588.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $606.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 583,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.33. The company had a trading volume of 421,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,486. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

