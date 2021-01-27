49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 42,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 50,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

