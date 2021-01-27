478 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.