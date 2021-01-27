4,741 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

