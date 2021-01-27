43,064 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agenus by 573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus in the second quarter worth about $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agenus by 26.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 37.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 268,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

AGEN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $704.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

