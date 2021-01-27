3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. 178,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.