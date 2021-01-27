3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.