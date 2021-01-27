3,895 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,898. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

