3,733 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $244.59. 29,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

