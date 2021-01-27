$316.15 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $316.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.53 million to $317.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG remained flat at $$14.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,243. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.