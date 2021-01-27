2key.network (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.15 million and $168,435.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,133,844 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

