2,875 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $4,413,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

