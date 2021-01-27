2,522 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,872.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 664,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.