2,501 Shares in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Bought by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of CEO stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95.

CEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.