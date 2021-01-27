2,308 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

