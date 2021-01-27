$23.91 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $7.75 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,339.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $241.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.79 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

