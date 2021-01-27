$229.60 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $229.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $234.80 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $286.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

