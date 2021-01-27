$222.05 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $222.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.90 million. Globant reported sales of $184.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Globant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $199.59. 2,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.02 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

