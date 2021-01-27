2,110,368 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,110,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 39,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

