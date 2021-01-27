$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.56. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $238.09 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

