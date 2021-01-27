1inch Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $264.57 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00008192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $180.79 million and approximately $264.57 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00294362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037623 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

