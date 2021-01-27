$180.07 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $180.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.99 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $736.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $731.45 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $37.48. 1,036,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

