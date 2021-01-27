15,000 Shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNSS stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

