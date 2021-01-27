$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce $15.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.45 million to $60.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $65.66 million to $68.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $342,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

