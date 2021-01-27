$13.94 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $13.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.49 billion and the lowest is $13.24 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,848 shares of company stock valued at $30,677,819. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.