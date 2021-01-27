1,239 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 488,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,337. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

