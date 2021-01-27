1,218 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

