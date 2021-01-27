11,901 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,958. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

