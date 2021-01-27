$118.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $118.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $92.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 430,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,588. The company has a market cap of $836.93 million, a P/E ratio of -442.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

