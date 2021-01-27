$11.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $11.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.64 billion and the highest is $11.78 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $46.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,083. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

