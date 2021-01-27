10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 6.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $171.50 and last traded at $171.75. 775,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 914,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.22 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,226,321 in the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after buying an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

