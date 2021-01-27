1,078 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

