10,502 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HP by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in HP by 8,450.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,416 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in HP by 2,388.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

