10,454 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 791,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 895,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,084,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

