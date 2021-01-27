$1.46 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.36. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,638. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

