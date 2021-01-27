$1.10 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 339,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

