$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of IT opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gartner by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

