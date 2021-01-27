$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFII stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

