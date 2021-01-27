0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 75.7% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049316 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

