$0.91 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.86. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 270,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. 77,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.