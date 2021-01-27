-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.45). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $30.11 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

