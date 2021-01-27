$0.81 EPS Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

